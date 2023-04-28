Join Dan for a Lake of the Woods trip in September. Looking for a Vizsla pup? Ask Dan for contact info. Boost your opening-weekend catch with the Fish & Game Forecaster and Moon Clock from DataSport, Inc. Guide Jesse Quale previews the MWC tournament on Lake Petenwell. Surprise Mom with a Mother’s Day gift from the Range of Richfield. Jeff reports on the MWC tournament on Lake Erie and prepares for the next one on Petenwell. Dan scores a jake on his first turkey hunt of the season.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio – Show 1817
