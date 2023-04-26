A look at Minnesota’s ‘Great Eight’ walleye lakes as the 2023 opener nears

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the Minnesota fishing opener coming up on May 13, here is a breakdown of eight of the state's top walleye waters.