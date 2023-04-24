Pennsylvania pheasant farms at risk during avian influenza outbreak

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the risk that will arise once the first shipment of pheasant chicks arrives on the agency’s game farms in April. As the threat of avian influenza persists, there is little the agency can do to prevent one of the main vectors of the virus – wild birds – from flying over or even into the pens. But they are taking other measures to try to guard against an outbreak.