Northeast Minnesota brook trout: Water high, fast early, but area offers great opportunity

The trout-fishing season kicked off April 15 for inland streams in Minnesota. With snow and ice melting in the northeast, there’s anticipation of high water and tough fishing conditions currently, but the North Shore offers a destination to catch quality trout. In addition to steelhead opportunities, the region contains ample brook trout and often has lesser fishing pressure compared to some parts of southeastern Minnesota.