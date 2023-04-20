‘Pawsitively’ connected: The shared love of dogs brings hunters together

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The retriever club I belong to is neck-deep in planning its 35th anniversary “Spring Hunt Test.” Even though I still haven’t been able to bring myself to take on a new pup since the loss of my long-time retriever last spring, I still stay active in the retriever club. My friends in the retriever club ( Retrievers Unlimited, HRC) understand that Willie was my heart dog – that one dog out of all the dogs you own that bonds with you in an indescribable way.