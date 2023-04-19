Outdoor Insights: Public meetings that don’t engage the public nothing more than a sideshow

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In today’s hot political climate, I understand the desire, even the need, to maintain civil decorum. There were two law enforcement officers on hand presumably to help preserve that objective. And I’ve covered cringey public meetings that go to the other extreme. But a meeting that doesn’t engage the public is nothing more than a sideshow that serves only to check a policy-making box.