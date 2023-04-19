Illinois school habitat projects to receive funding through DNR grant program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Seventeen Illinois schools have been awarded Schoolyard Habitat Action grants totaling $15,700 from DNR and the Illinois Conservation Foundation. The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat, such as pollinator gardens and other projects, on school grounds or other public places.