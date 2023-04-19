Commentary: CWD-sniffing dogs and other promising detection methods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Our partners at the National Deer Association have just highlighted three such studies that show we may soon be able to detect CWD-causing prions outside of animal tissue – including in scrapes, at feeders, and in deer feces – as reliably as we can with tests on the lymph nodes of harvested deer.