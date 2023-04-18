Burnett County sheriff not citing anyone in alleged trespass case from Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Siren, Wis. — Burnett County District Attorney James Rennicke’s office staff recently confirmed trespassing charges would not be filed against a group of men who allegedly trespassed on private land last deer season. “After all this time, I’m not surprised,” said Ed Batton, the property owner in the incident. “Frustrated, but not surprised.”