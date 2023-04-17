Four leaders headed for Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame (WCHOF) will induct four individuals to join the 106 previous inductees that represent some of the best of the best among Wisconsin’s conservation ranks. On April 25, Mike Dombeck, of Stevens Point, the late Byron Shaw, of Amherst Junction, and Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin, of Arlington, will be featured in virtual Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.