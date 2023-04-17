Cold weather duty for summer shirts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Being able to figure out unusual jobs for any item can save time, save money, or can just be a good hack. One of the clothing hacks I’ve been doing for the last couple of years is putting my summer, performance fabric shirts to work all year ’round, for late season hunts, mid-season ice fishing, cold spring mornings and other times long before summer sun is an issue.