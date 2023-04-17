17-year-old Minnetonka student wins Best of Show in Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this year’s Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners for Minnesota. Ciara Grad, with her artwork of two common mergansers, was chosen as this year’s Best of Show in the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.