Staffing shortage stifles summer youth outdoor camps in New York

Hundreds of youths who were looking forward to participating in state-operated summer camps could end up seeking other activities this year. The reason? There aren’t enough candidates available to adequately staff all of the camps operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.