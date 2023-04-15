Saturday, April 15th, 2023
Saturday, April 15th, 2023

Staffing shortage stifles summer youth outdoor camps in New York

More than 1,000 campers typically take advantage of the summer camps offered by the New York DEC and the outdoor programs they provide, which include backpacking, camping, archery, fishing, canoeing and more. Because of staff shortages, the number of campers this year will be reduced to 280, according to DEC Public Information Officer Lori Severino. (Stock photo)
Hundreds of youths who were looking forward to participating in state-operated summer camps could end up seeking other activities this year. The reason? There aren’t enough candidates available to adequately staff all of the camps operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
