Promoting the Poconos Mountains for Pennsylvania trout

The Poconos Mountains in northeast Pennsylvania can be divided into two sections, the southern ridge and valley area and the elevated northern section. This is important for anglers because mayflies and such zoom around in the southern ridges in mid- to late April while most bug activity in the northern section is delayed until early May.