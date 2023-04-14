Notes off a soiled cuff: Questioning deer-harvest estimates from Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Game Commission recently released its deer harvest estimates for the 2022-23 seasons, and the cynics made no secret of their disdain for the agency’s report.