Trout ‘keepers’ to hit streams this Saturday for Minnesota’s opener

The traditional “meat” stream-trout opener is set for April 15 across Minnesota, with stream flows and weather conditions in the heavily fished southeast shaping up well for Saturday after an inordinately cold start to spring. The state’s cold-water streams that meander throughout the Driftless Area of southeastern Minnesota – a picturesque region of limestone bluffs, coulees, hills, and gurgling spring-fed waters of roughly 700 miles – are home to brown, rainbow, and brook trout. According to the Minnesota DNR, trout populations are near or at all-time highs on many streams.