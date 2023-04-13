Public encouraged to explore Minnesota state parks, recreation areas for free on Earth Day

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on April 22. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.