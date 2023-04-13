New switchgrass market may make more habitat for wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bruce Trumbower gazes at the 50 acres of switchgrass planted on his farm and sees a wildlife oasis. The Luzerne County farmer has been actively involved in balancing agriculture with wildlife habitat, and he hopes other farmers can see the benefit as well. But in order for farm fields to double as wildlife habitat, he said, there needs to be a financial outlet.