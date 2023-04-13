Show 1815: Work and play on Earth Day at Wisconsin state parks. New Northern Lakes mystery novel by Jeff Nania keeps readers in suspense. Thursday night seminar series at D and S Bait, Tackle and Fly Shop in Madison helps anglers prepare for opening day. Jeff chaperones a class of fourth-graders at the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station. Dan picks up a new Crestliner 1750 Fish Hawk at Cedar Lake Sales in West Bend.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio – Show 1815
