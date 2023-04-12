Minnesota DNR reminds public to not prune, cut oaks from April through July

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite a cool and snowy spring, oak trees will soon be at risk of oak wilt infection. Oak wilt is an invasive fungal disease that kills all of Minnesota’s oak species. Not pruning or cutting oaks from April through July is the easiest way to prevent the spread, according to the Minnesota DNR.