No major changes recommended for duck, goose seasons in Michigan

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is expected to approve a series of proposals for the 2023 state waterfowl season when it meets in Lansing on April 13. Following a relatively dismal 2022 season, waterfowl biologists and the state Citizens Waterfowl Advisory Committee proposed a 2023 season similar to the 2022 season including another 60-day duck hunt and a 107-day goose hunt.