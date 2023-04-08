Other than Outdoor News Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein, it’s an all-Tim broadcast this week with Tim Spielman, Gov. Tim Walz, and Tim Lesmeister. The governor joins the show to offer his opinion on a range of natural resources topics from Red Lake to funding for fish hatcheries and boat launches, to chronic wasting disease and carp, plus neonicotinoids and license fee increases, and more.
Episode 430 – Outdoor News Radio interviews Minnesota Gov. Walz on natural resources topics
