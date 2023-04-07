Tips for catching, and releasing, early spring bass

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most of my bass fishing trips many years ago ended the same way. After an early morning burst of energy trying to find some big bass, I would get frustrated and turn to crappies and bluegills. I’d catch plenty of panfish, but never a bragging-size largemouth or smallmouth. My problem was a common one. I never fished with a plan. The spring season can be the best time to fish for bass, but don’t think you can just go out and flog the water and catch a big largemouth. It will take a bit more planning.