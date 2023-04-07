Big changes coming to Illinois’ high school bass fishing series?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A pair of young anglers from deep southern Illinois accomplished quite a feat in late winter that somehow flew under most everybody’s radar. Trevor Wilburn and Kagen Hill, both students at Century High School in Ullin, won the Strike King Bassmaster High School Series at Alabama’s Lay Lake. In a field of more than 2,002 squads, their total of 19 pounds, 5 ounces was roughly 4 pounds more than the second-place team.