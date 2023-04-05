Bird flu continues to be a growing concern

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most waterfowl hunters are aware that a new variant of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu, emerged in late 2021. Since then, it has caused outbreaks around the world. More than 200 million birds have died or been culled, most of them in the United States or Europe. The bottom line is that bird flu is a growing concern, and although it seems to have subsided over the past month or two, the worst of it almost certainly has not passed.