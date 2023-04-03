Elk visionary Rawley Cogan named Pennsylvania Outdoor News’ Person of the Year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rawley Cogan’s first assignment with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, in 1982, was to help research why the state’s elk population was failing to thrive. For a 23-year-old wildlife technician, fresh out of Slippery Rock University, it was a unique opportunity and a daunting challenge. Although he couldn’t have known it then, that early work would become the genesis of his lifelong fascination with elk and the big country in which they live.