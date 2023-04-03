Delta Waterfowl expands predator management program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even though deep snowdrifts still blanket the northern prairie landscape where more than half of North America’s ducks nest, Delta Waterfowl has begun the organization’s annual Predator Management Program field work. For the 2023 waterfowl-nesting season, Delta will expand predator management to 31 sites – 25 in North Dakota, and three each in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.