Student archers straight shooters at New York NASP state tournament

New York’s National Archery In Schools Program recently held its 15th annual state archery tournament at the NYS Fairgrounds, in Syracuse, showcasing the archery skills of 635 students from 35 schools from across the state. Once again, St. Joseph by the Sea, in Richmond County, was the first-place team in the High School Division, winning for the ninth year in a row.