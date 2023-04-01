Seven-year-old Collin Johnson catches 31-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For a 7-year-old’s birthday, some kids want a baseball glove or a toy or a bike. Collin Johnson, of Ogema, Minn. wanted to go fishing and to catch a fish. But no one would’ve guessed that Collin would not only catch the biggest fish of the weekend, but also that it would be a fish about which even longtime anglers salivate.