Friday, March 31st, 2023
Wisconsin Hall of Fame fishing guide Dave Dorazio remembered after death at age 69

Noted fishing guide Dave Dorazio admires a giant Northwoods muskie. Dorazio recently passed away at age 69. (Photo courtesy Dorazio family)
One of Wisconsin’s most legendary places, the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward, lost a little of its luster with the passing of famed fishing guide Dave Dorazio. Dorazio grew up at what was known as Arrow Resort, which was owned by his parents and overlooked Dorazio Bay. He started guiding when he was 13 and worked the flowage and other area lakes for more than 50 years. He was among the first in the area to promote the idea of catch-and-release fishing for muskies. He was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in 2019.
