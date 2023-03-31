Wisconsin Hall of Fame fishing guide Dave Dorazio remembered after death at age 69

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of Wisconsin’s most legendary places, the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward, lost a little of its luster with the passing of famed fishing guide Dave Dorazio. Dorazio grew up at what was known as Arrow Resort, which was owned by his parents and overlooked Dorazio Bay. He started guiding when he was 13 and worked the flowage and other area lakes for more than 50 years. He was among the first in the area to promote the idea of catch-and-release fishing for muskies. He was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in 2019.