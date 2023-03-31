Friday, March 31st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, March 31st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Early turkey season began wet, snowy for Illinois youth hunters

Luke Zykan tagged this tom on his great-grandfather’s farm in Bond County during the second day of the Illinois Youth Turkey Season (March 26). The turkey weighed 24.8 pounds, with a 101⁄2-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. 
Snow, sleet and frigid conditions greeted hunters at the top of the state on both days of the first weekend. Heavy rains and threats of flooding affected hunting in southern parts of the state. The second weekend was a bit better, but missed opportunities in the first weekend is expected to lead to a lower statewide harvest. Youth hunters typically set the stage for the regular season. Last year’s four-day harvest of 1,264 was a disappointment after the 2021 harvest of 1,321 and the record-setting 2020 harvest of 1,733.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?