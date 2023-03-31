Early turkey season began wet, snowy for Illinois youth hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Snow, sleet and frigid conditions greeted hunters at the top of the state on both days of the first weekend. Heavy rains and threats of flooding affected hunting in southern parts of the state. The second weekend was a bit better, but missed opportunities in the first weekend is expected to lead to a lower statewide harvest. Youth hunters typically set the stage for the regular season. Last year’s four-day harvest of 1,264 was a disappointment after the 2021 harvest of 1,321 and the record-setting 2020 harvest of 1,733.