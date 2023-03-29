Littering in our woods and waters is a problem we need to solve

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

How many times as kids were we told by our parents to pick up after ourselves, to clean our rooms, to clean up the trash? Yet, as I look along our roadsides and ditches and at our lakes and beaches, I don’t think we really learned to pick up after ourselves. It seems that here in the Iowa Great Lakes, one of the worst areas for littering is in Millers Bay on West Okoboji Lake during the summer.