Iowa clay target program offers opportunity for kids of nearly all ages and ability levels

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is a nation-wide, team-based clay target shooting program for grade, middle, high school and collegiate shooters. Established in Iowa in 2006, SCTP has grown by leaps and bounds to a record number 4,493 Iowa youngsters in 2022. Iowa’s SCTP is a coed sport with the leadership of 500 certified coaches. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources serves as the state advisor for the SCTP program and is responsible for providing assistance to new teams, training coaches, overseeing competition leagues and the state championships.