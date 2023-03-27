Monday, March 27th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, March 27th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Iowa clay target program offers opportunity for kids of nearly all ages and ability levels

Members of the Ankeny Hawks clay target shooting team are all smiles with their varsity team singles trap state championship trophy from 2022. (Contributed photo)
The Scholastic Clay Target Program is a nation-wide, team-based clay target shooting program for grade, middle, high school and collegiate shooters. Established in Iowa in 2006, SCTP has grown by leaps and bounds to a record number 4,493 Iowa youngsters in 2022. Iowa’s SCTP is a coed sport with the leadership of 500 certified coaches. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources serves as the state advisor for the SCTP program and is responsible for providing assistance to new teams, training coaches, overseeing competition leagues and the state championships.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?