Avid northern pike angler catches new Idaho certified-weight record with 40.76-pound giant

Thomas Francis holds up the new Idaho certified weight record northern pike that he caught out of Hayden Lake in northern Idaho on March 21, 2023. The fish weighed 40.76 pounds. It was 49 inches in length and 26.5 inches in girth. The previous state record northern pike was also caught in northern Idaho, out of Lower Twin Lake. That fish was caught in 2010, and weighed 40.13 pounds. It was 50.75 inches long and 22.75 inches in girth. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game)
Idaho has a new certified weight state record northern pike after Hayden Lake in the northern part of the state produced the fish on March 21, 2023. The new record fish, caught by angler Thomas Francis, weighed a whopping 40.76 pounds. It was 49 inches in length and 26.5 inches in girth. The previous state record northern pike was also caught in North Idaho, out of Lower Twin Lake. That fish was caught in 2010, and weighed 40.13 pounds.
