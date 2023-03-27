Avid northern pike angler catches new Idaho certified-weight record with 40.76-pound giant

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Idaho has a new certified weight state record northern pike after Hayden Lake in the northern part of the state produced the fish on March 21, 2023. The new record fish, caught by angler Thomas Francis, weighed a whopping 40.76 pounds. It was 49 inches in length and 26.5 inches in girth. The previous state record northern pike was also caught in North Idaho, out of Lower Twin Lake. That fish was caught in 2010, and weighed 40.13 pounds.