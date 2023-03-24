Michigan’s statewide fishing and hunting report

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Steelhead and perch are keeping anglers busy. A look at the fishing and hunting report from Michigan for the week of March 24, 2023.