Three ways to fillet a bluegill that every panfish angler should know

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The challenge when filleting bluegills is getting the most meat you can from these smaller fish. In this video, you'll see how to use several different methods that should have their place in any good bluegill anglers' bag of tricks.