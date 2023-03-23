Senate bill coming to restore Monday deer opener in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Legislation to move the opening day of the statewide Pennsylvania firearms deer season back to Monday after Thanksgiving will soon be introduced in the state Senate. The move comes on the heels of a similar proposal introduced in the House on March 17 by state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.