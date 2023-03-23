Pennsylvania Bait Shop Profile: Allegheny Angler located in Tarentum

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ed and Matt DeMichele run the shop started by their late father, Joe, and uncle, Rick, in 1988, and are continuing their tradition of quality gear and customer service.