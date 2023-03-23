Ohio River Valley flush with tick species

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio is (not) enjoying a tick “invasion,” according to researcher Risa Pesapane. Pesapane was a speaker at the recent Wildlife Diversity Conference that was sponsored by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Specifically, the Ohio River Valley is drawing more new tick species than anywhere else in the country, she said.