New York DEC reports Avian Influenza outbreak at Reynolds Game Farm

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a suspected outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus at Reynolds Game Farm, in Ithaca, affecting the farm's pheasant population. In operation since 1927, the Reynolds Game Farm propagates and distributes pheasants statewide and supports the popular Day-Old-Chick programs.