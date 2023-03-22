Illinois angler now shares Minnesota pike record after this winter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brecken Kobylecky’s solo spot atop the Gopher State’s record books lasted about 18 months. He now shares the Minnesota State Record northern pike. The Geneva resident landed a 46 1⁄2-inch northern pike June 19, 2021, while fishing Basswood Lake in Minnesota, giving him the record. But about six weeks ago, on Jan. 22, Brad Lila pulled a 46 1⁄2-incher through the ice on Lake Mille Lacs.