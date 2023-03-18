Commentary: Societal changes from COVID may affect game and fish management

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Now more than ever, it seems prudent (and in the self-interest of hunters, anglers, trappers, and state natural resources agencies) to explain and market the benefits of consumptive use to the non-hunting public (perhaps with emphasis on suburbanizing areas). Because new residents in rural areas are fleeing urban areas and seeking new, more desirable places to live, there is an opportunity (and a need) to promote awareness that license dollars not only benefit game species but also provide more and better opportunities for birding, hiking, biking, kayaking, and other non-consumptive recreational activities.