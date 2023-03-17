Steelhead population progresses in Minnesota waters of Lake Superior

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The steelhead (rainbow trout) population in Minnesota waters of Lake Superior is growing again with the hopes of fisheries managers that it can return to the levels of the 1950s and ’60s. Lake Superior DNR Fisheries officials have used more than 15 years of management plans to bring steelhead back to fishable levels.