A historical look at Iowa Great Lakes’ walleye opener and previewing the 41st Walleye Weekend

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ever since I moved to northwest Iowa in 1978, I’ve participated in the annual walleye opener on three lakes on the Iowa Great Lakes: Big Spirit, East Okoboji and West Okoboji. Each year, the walleye season closes on those lakes in mid-February and does not reopen until the first full weekend in May. These are the only waters in the state of Iowa with this regulation, with the exception of some Iowa-Minnesota boundary lakes.