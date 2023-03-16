Red Lake Nation leadership looks to restore Upper Red Lake boundaries

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At the State of the Band address on March 10, Red Lake Nation Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. shared that the band will look to contact the United States secretary of the Interior to discuss restoring the reservation boundaries to fully include Upper Red Lake. Due to allotment in the 1880s, the Red Lake Reservation was reduced in size from over 3 million acres to 300,000 acres.