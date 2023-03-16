Sponsored: Pike? Bass? Panfish? Trout? Walleye? Check. Check and check! We’ve got them all!

Home to nearly 400 lakes and great access to the Bay of Green Bay, Oconto County is your prime location for recreational and competitive fishing. Our waters are surrounded by scenic landscapes that are easily accessible from public parks and campgrounds. You won’t be far from shops and restaurants either, making Oconto County an easy choice for weekend getaways to weeklong family outings.

A Competitive Angler’s Dream

When it comes to walleye fishing, we are your best bet to reel in those trophy-worthy catches! Through the years, Oconto County has even hosted professional anglers competing in the National Walleye Tour, Master Walleye Circuit, and the AIM Weekend Walleye Series. So, if you’re looking for a place to prep for your next competition (or just want to feel like a professional), drop your line in Oconto County!

Year-Round Fishing

Fishing never takes a break in Oconto. That’s because you can fish nearly year-round! From flowing rivers to frozen waves, we’ve got you covered. It’s easy to find a spot to fish for walleye, northern pike, bass, panfish, salmon and trout.

Barrier-Free Fishing

Oconto is home to the South Branch Oconto Barrier-Free Fishing Trail, a ¼ mile fishing trail with access to 11 fishing sites (there are only a few of these across the U.S.). We have flat spots along the shoreline to cantilever decks that bring you out over the stream. Anglers of all abilities and ages will find fishing comes easy in Oconto.

Walleye Fishing in Oconto County FAQ

When Is Walleye Season? Walleye fishing usually kicks off on the Bay of Green Bay tributaries in late March or early April, depending on the weather. In June and July, schools of walleye make their way to mid-lake flats and reefs. From August through November, anglers head to the north part of the Bay to catch trophy walleyes in the 25-33-inch range.

Why is Oconto County Such A Walleye Hotspot? Like clockwork, every spring when the ice clears, walleye migrate to the numerous rivers that feed into the Bay of Green Bay. The Bay has a thriving baitfish population for walleye to chow down on, as well as a lot of offshore structure. It’s a combo that makes the walleyes grow quickly and often to very large sizes.

Where Are the Best Spots? In addition to the Bay itself, there are a number of rivers and tributaries in Oconto County that deliver phenomenal walleye runs. Machickanee Flowage near Oconto Falls is a fisherman’s dream come true, offering walleye, northern pike, bass, and panfish, in addition to trout and salmon. The same goes for the Oconto River. These various river systems provide an opportunity to fish all spring and even provide opportunities for shore fishing, but if you want a chance at your personal best, the Bay of Green Bay is the place to go. Big water = big fish.

Do I Need A Fishing License? Yes, you’ll need a paper copy of your current Wisconsin fishing license (DNR requires a paper copy for fishing on the bay of Green Bay: Non-resident or Resident).

How Can I Get Started with Walleye Fishing in Oconto County? The area is filled with great outfitters and guides who can take you to the best walleye spots in Oconto County — and teach you how to land the trophy catch you’ll be bragging about for years to come.

Walleye Patrol Guide Service – With over 20 years of experience, professional walleye guide Captain Danny Woodke will teach you the latest and greatest in tackle, presentation, and techniques on the world’s best walleye fisheries.

Your Fishin’ Pal Guide Service – Head out on the water with Lynn Niklasch, a multi-species angler with over a decade of full-time professional experience as a guide and diverse tournament fisherman.

So whether you’re an aspiring angler or a pro, Oconto County has a lot to offer. Make your plans to visit soon – the fish will be waiting!