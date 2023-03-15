Pheasant Fest panel addresses ‘corner crossing’ case from Wyoming

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pheasant Fest discussion was moderated by Katie McKalip, communications director for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and the panel was composed of onX’s Zach Sandau, MeatEater’s Ryan Callaghan, attorney Eric Hanson, and Minnesota conservationist and former DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr. They explained what has happened so far in the case, and wasted no time in breaking down what is at stake and what may or may not lie ahead.