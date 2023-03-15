Outdoor Observations: Game managers taking steps to improve turkey data from Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There has been some concern in recent years that wild turkey numbers are declining in many parts of the country. When a Michigan United Conservation Clubs proposal for an increase in the state’s spring turkey harvest surfaced last year, biologists admitted that they really didn’t have enough data on the health and size of our turkey population to make such a decision.