Hunter connects on a second chance at 20-point buck in Shelby County

Justin Wagner is almost certain that the massive buck he harvested in late 2022 was first the victim of one of his crossbow bolts a year earlier. Wagner, of Botkins, killed a 220-inch non-typical buck last November on his parent’s farm in Shelby County. The buck has 22 scoreable points, although there are an actual 26 points on the buck “that you could hang a ring over,” Wagner said. In fact, Wagner’s kids refer to the buck as “26.”