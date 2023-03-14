Check out Prompton Lake’s prodigious panfish population in PA

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Prompton Lake, the 280-acre centerpiece of Prompton State Park in Wayne County, is home to bluegills, black crappies and yellow perch. There are sparkly pumpkinseeds, too. Green sunfish are rare, but they’re also available.